PC: Hawaiian Community Assets

Hawaiian Community Assets extends a huge mahalo to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs for recognizing the organization with a $1.5 million grant to increase access to services, grants, loans, and housing opportunities for Native Hawaiians looking to rent or own homes.

The purpose of the Native Hawaiian Occupancy Ready Project grant is to serve the Native Hawaiian lāhui in alignment with OHA’s strategic foundations, directions, and outcomes of their 15-year Mana i Mauli Ola Strategic Plan.

With this funding, HCA will establish the Native Hawaiian Occupancy Ready Project to create an occupancy-ready database of Native Hawaiian residents who have enrolled in HCA’s free financial counseling services.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are so humbled by this generous grant from OHA,” said Chelsie Evans Enos, Executive Director of Hawaiian Community Assets. “Their commitment to our mission of housing readiness and financial education will enable us to reach more individuals and families in need. This funding will empower us to expand our programs for more rent to own options, increase those reached through personalized housing ready counselors, and equip Hawai‘i’s people with the knowledge and resources necessary to achieve stable and sustainable housing.”

As a nonprofit organization and HUD-certified housing counseling agency, HCA is committed to helping local families build generational wealth, establishing economic empowerment and financial stability.

HCA’s work through this grant will help to overcome critical challenges in Hawai‘i and provide much-needed support to residents facing high living expenses and a shortage of affordable housing.