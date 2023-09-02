Nearly 2,000 homes were destroyed during the Lahaina fire on Aug. 8, 2023. PC: Cammy Clark (8.21.23)

Maui Economic Opportunity has created a Maui Fires Transitional Housing program for families and individuals displaced by the disaster and is in need of draft leases of at least six months for available rental units.

Applications for this housing assistance are currently closed. Maui Economic Opportunity has received many more applications than can be funded with Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and private donations.

Currently, there is a shortage of units for those people who have applied. To speed up placements, MEO is requesting landlords and property managers submit draft leases with photos of the units. Other program details:

Lease agreements are between the tenant and landlord for consideration.

Landlords provide a W-9 with MEO paying the landlord directly.

Submitting a proposed lease does not guarantee placement.

Connecting displaced individuals with an available unit is based on suitability for the individual/family and limited to funding availability.

Security deposits are allowable and will be subject to a security deposit agreement.

In determining rents, landlords and property managers are encouraged to include hard costs but understand that this program is not intended to be profit-making.

Draft agreements may be emailed to [email protected].

To maintain the integrity of the program, the use of donated funds and speed of placements, there will be no negotiation of the essential terms of the program.