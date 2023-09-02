Each Saturday and Sunday, kama‘āina admission is $10 for children and $15 for adults from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.(PC: Maui Ocean Center)

In response to the community’s need for recovery and self-care, Maui Ocean Center is now offering discounted admission every weekend to all Hawai‘i residents.

Each Saturday and Sunday, kama‘āina admission is $10 for keiki and $15 for adults from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last entry at 4 p.m. A valid Hawai‘i state ID is required, with the exception of affected Lahaina and Upcountry residents.

For tickets, choose the “Kama‘āina Weekends” option at mauioceancenter.com/reservations.

“Maui Strong” fundraiser T-shirts cost $35, with $25 of each sale going to the Maui Strong Fund. (PC: Maui Ocean Center)

Kama‘āina also receive a 10% discount at both Reef Café and Seascape restaurant and the aquarium’s gift store Maui Ocean Treasures (some exclusions apply).

“In the aftermath of this month’s wildfires, we have all witnessed the power of community,” said Tapani Vuori, general manager at Maui Ocean Center. “We want to make sure local residents, especially our families and keiki, have the opportunity to experience the awe, wonder and beauty you’re surrounded by here at Maui Ocean Center. Residents and those affected need space to heal and recover as we navigate the road ahead.”

Maui Ocean Treasures is offering a new holographic “Maui Strong” sticker. They cost $8.95 per sticker, with $8 of each sale benefitting Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. While supplies last, “Maui Strong” fundraiser T-shirts should also be available. The shirts cost $35, with $25 of each sale going to the Maui Strong Fund.

“If we run out of shirts in the store, make sure to submit a pre-order as we work to print more shirts locally here on Maui,” said Sandy Fujiwara, retail director at Maui Ocean Treasures.