The National Weather Service has extended a small craft advisory for parts of Hawai’i until 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The advisory is for Māʻalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward waters and Big Island southeast waters.

The forecast is for east winds of 15 to 25 knots, except north in Māʻalaea Bay.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.