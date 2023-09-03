From Left to Right: Chefs Suzanne Tracht, Josiah Citrin, Emilio Cuyuch and Raphael Lunetta at Flavors of Aloha: Supporting Hawai‘i’s Restaurant Community fundraiser at Lunetta in Santa Monica, CA

More than $390,000 has been raised for the Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund for restaurant, bar and hospitality workers displaced by the devastating Maui wildfires.

“In times of crisis, a community comes together, and our Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival ‘ohana has been truly generous in supporting our culinary and hospitality colleagues in need,” organizers said.

The funds were raised through personal and corporate contributions, special fundraising events, industry collaborations and raising awareness on social channels.

Organizers say every dollar donated is providing direct financial support to those in need—no administrative fees will be collected.

The Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund for Maui is providing immediate assistance to the hardworking restaurant, bar and hospitality workers displaced by the devastating wildfires that have impacted West Maui communities from Lahaina to Kapalua, home of the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival.

“We are committed to supporting the island’s recovery. Together with your support, we can make a profound impact on the lives of our restaurant and hospitality workers who have played an integral role in shaping Maui’s vibrant culinary scene and tourism industry.

GENEROSITY CAN BE DIRECTED IN TWO WAYS:

General Kokua Fund: Your donation to the General Kokua Fund will be distributed among various restaurants and hospitality employers, ensuring that a wide range of restaurant, bar and hospitality workers receive support they urgently need. In addition, we will support the culinary community on the ground who are feeding others impacted by the fires. Designate an Employer: Alternatively, you can choose to contribute to a specific restaurant or hospitality employer located between Lahaina and Kapalua to go directly to support their staff. If the designated employer cannot deploy the funds to their employees for any reason, the funds will revert to the General Kokua Fund.

Hawaii Ag & Culinary Alliance dba Hawaii Food & Wine Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN 46-0618609). Contributions are fully tax-deductible to the extent provided by law.

Donations are being accepted online HERE.