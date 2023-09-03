Maui Fire Department says Lahaina fire 100% contained

September 3, 2023, 12:36 PM HST
* Updated September 3, 12:43 PM
The Maui Fire Department said Sunday the Lahaina fire is officially 100% contained.

According to a release, the upcountry fires are still going, with the Olinda fire 90% contained and the Kula fire 95% contained.

The Olinda fire is estimated around 1,081 acres, and the Kula fire around 202 acres. The total estimated amount of acres for the Lahaina fire is 2,170.

The Maui Fire Department said extinguishing the upcountry fires may take an extended period of time given the large burn area and the nature of the rural terrain. Although containment percentages have not changed over recent days, MFD said there are no active threats among the three ongoing fires. 

