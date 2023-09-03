Temporary poles have been installed in Lahaina to aid in power restoration. PC: Hawaiian Electric Company (9.3.23)

Hawaiian Electric crews are continuing to restore electricity to businesses in West Maui that have completed checking their equipment and received approval from the county emergency operations center for reenergization.

Temporary poles, some of which were shipped from Hawaiʻi Island and Oʻahu, with more expected in the coming weeks, have been installed in Lahaina in order to allow customers who can safely receive electricity to get access to power.

As the Maui community discusses what the future of its energy delivery system will look like, overhead poles are being used as an interim solution in order for customers in Lahaina to safely receive electricity.

“Hawaiian Electric is committed to supporting Maui and the people of Hawaiʻi for the long term and looks forward to being a part of the rebuilding process,” company representatives said in a news release update.