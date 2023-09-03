Purple Maiʻa, education. PC: purplemaia.org

The Purple Maiʻa Foundation today announced a grant award totaling $200,000 that will support the Native Hawaiian community through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Community Grants Program for education.

With a $200,000 OHA grant award, the Purple Maiʻa Foundation will focus on introducing students and teachers in Hawaiʻi to artificial intelligence (AI) through workshops, training sessions, and mentorship programs. By equipping Native Hawaiian students with AI knowledge and skills, they aim to increase their college, career, and community readiness, and ensure they are prepared to participate in the rapidly evolving field of AI.

Moreover, by increasing the number of Native Hawaiian professionals in STEM and AI-related fields, Purple Maiʻa aims to contribute to the development and innovation of AI in Hawaiʻi, and ensure that Hawaiian perspectives and values are integrated into the field.

This long-term community goal was developed in response to the growing importance and impact of AI on the Native Hawaiian community. Through extensive community engagement in computer science and innovation, Purple Maiʻa recognizes that AI is rapidly becoming an essential part of many industries, including healthcare, finance, and education. They also recognized that the development and innovation of AI in Hawaiʻi will require a diverse range of perspectives, including the perspectives of the Native Hawaiian community.

“We believe the long-term community goal of seeing Native Hawaiian students are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to pursue and succeed in AI related fields and contributing to the development and innovation of AI in Hawaiʻi must begin with education. That is why Purple Maiʻa Foundation has put an emphasis on developing this project we have named Waiw.AI,” said VP of Education Mike Sarmiento.

The purpose of the Community Grant is to serve the Native Hawaiian lāhui in alignment with the strategic foundations, directions, and outcomes of 15-year Mana i Mauli Ola Strategic Plan.