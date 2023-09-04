Pulehunui fire. (9.4.23) PC: Maui Fire Department

An estimated four acres of brush burned during a mid-day fire near the Pulehunui Industrial Park off of the Maui Veteran’s Highway on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m., according to department reports.

Units arrived to find an area of brush burning on the SE end of the industrial park. Access to the area was difficult and Air 1 was used to assist in containing the fire, according to a Maui Fire Department update.

Units were still on scene, mopping up at around 5 p.m.

Units responding to the scene include: Engine 10, Tanker 10, Engine 6, Tanker 14, Air 1 and a Battalion Chief.

Department officials say winds on scene were blowing at 10 mph, and temperatures were in the upper 80s.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and no damages were reported.