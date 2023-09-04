The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation hosts a Lahaina & Kula Strong Back to School Beach Bash on Sept. 16 at Hoʻokipa Beach.

The event is organized in support of the kids and families affected by the wildfires, and easing back into the swing of school. This will be a chance for them to reconnect with their friends from all over the island, and an opportunity to provide them with much needed back to school essentials.

“This will not be our usual Menehune Mayhem surf contest, but it will be a day filled with tons of fun beach activities,” organizers said.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All ages are welcome.

If you have access to additional new back to school tech essentials, school supplies, or anything else you’d like to get to the kids email [email protected]. If you have a surfboard, bodyboard, or skateboard you’d like to donate to someone in need, bring it to the beach or contact boards4buddies.org.

There will be a station dedicated to getting boards to kids and surfers of all crafts who have been affected by the fires. For those who are unable to attend, they are asked to reach out, and organizers will find a way to get supplies to impacted families.