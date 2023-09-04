Mālama Maui Nui will host the annual “Get the Drift and Bag It!” beach cleanup on Sept. 16, 2023. Volunteers are invited to gather, meet partners and join the cleanup picking up litter between Kahului Harbor, the neighboring shoreline and peninsula from 8 to 11 a.m.

In light of the disaster affecting the community, Mālama Maui Nui has invited friends and partners to provide resources for social, mental and physical health services at this yearʻs event.

Participants can stay after for games and a community luncheon. Register online.