St. Anthony School is postponing its “Sunday in the Shade – A Vintage Pāʻina” event. The fundraiser commemorating the school’s 175th anniversary had been planned for Oct. 1, 2023, on the school grounds. The school will announce a new date when it is determined.

“In the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfire disaster, planners of 175th Anniversary celebrations decided that it would be appropriate to postpone this event,” said the Rev. Monsignor Terrence A.M. Watanabe, Pastor & Vicar Forane of the Maui/Lānaʻi Vicariate. “Now, our priority must be prayerful solidarity with our people and a focus on assisting in relief efforts for all those affected by the wildfires that devastated our community.”

“Mahalo to everyone for their outpouring of support through sponsorships, ticket sales, advertising and auction contributions,” Watanabe said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding and pray they will continue their support for our St. Anthony ohana and join us when the event is rescheduled.”

For more information, visit stanthonymaui.org.

To help with Maui fire relief, please give to Hawaiʻi Catholic Community Foundation at https://tinyurl.com/MauiCatholic.