HECO power repairs in Lahaina, Maui after deadly wildfires. PC: Wendy Osher (8.29.23)

Hawaiian Electric has suspended service disconnections so all Maui customers who are financially challenged by the devastating wildfires will not have to worry about their electric service.

Service disconnections of both Maui residential and commercial customers will be suspended through at least Oct. 17 by order of the Public Utilities Commission. Any threat of immediate disconnection unless payment is made during this time should be treated as a scam. Depending on future circumstances, this special assistance period may beextended.

Even with the moratorium on disconnections, customers facing financial hardship are urged to call Hawaiian Electric at 808-871-9777 so payment options and schedules can be arranged to help keep payments manageable. While customers will still be responsible for paying their electric bills, Hawaiian Electric will work with Maui customers to find the best options to suit their individual needs.

“As we continue to support our Maui communities to recover and rebuild, and with the impacts to the Maui economy just starting to be known during these challenging times, we want to help ease the worry and ensure this essential service is not interrupted for those who are struggling financially,” said Brendan Bailey, vice president of customer service for Hawaiian Electric. “We are here to help and we encourage those who need assistance to please contact us and let us know about their situation.”

Visit www.hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement for a list of plans and to submit a payment request form. Completing the form is the quickest way to get the process started. Late fees and interest charges are waived while on a payment plan.

Note that the special payment arrangement options listed on the website are not the only choices available. Company representatives can work with customers to tailor a plan to individual budgets.

For assistance managing energy costs, Hawaiʻi Energy is a trusted resource for tips and rebates to help offset the costs of energy-saving equipment and services. Visit https://hawaiienergy.com/tips for more information.