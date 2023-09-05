University of Hawaii President David Lassner and Proprietar David Sedeno supporting Imua Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon at the Royal Hawaiian Alumni Makers Market.

Pono Wines, a premium Napa wine brand inspired by Hawaiʻi, released today the 2021 IMUA Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, made in partnership with the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa (UH Mānoa).

“In the native Hawaiian culture, “Imua” means to move forward, and the Imua Cabernet represents the strength, courage and strong spirit of the University. In other words, their Imua,” said Pono Wines Founder, Proprietor, David Sedeno. “It has been an incredible experience creating the first wine on behalf of the University, and I can’t wait to share this unique taste of aloha with everyone.”

The 2021 Imua Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon blends the premium grapes of Napa Valley with the native culture of Hawaiʻi. The wine is made from grapes grown in the volcanic soils of the Diamond Mountain District, one of the most sought-after harvest sources in the Napa Valley, and has a strong tannin structure with layers of plum, currant and cherry. The label of the wine captures the Spirit of the Rainbow Warrior, the UH Mānoa label, and features a Hawaiian Koa paddle with the University’s “H” inscribed on it.

“Living Pono is an essential way of life to Hawaiians. And Pono Wines is the only Napa wine brand produced by a local boy. I knew there was no one better than them to make a wine that represented our values and culture of the University, and I can’t wait for the Bows to try Imua and enjoy a taste of Pono.”

Imua is available now, and nationwide, for $195 per bottle. The University of Hawaiʻi will benefit directly from every bottle of the Imua Cabernet Sauvignon sold. To purchase or learn more, please visit www.ponowines.com.