Kula Lodge distribution hub. PC: Wendy Osher (8.28.23)

Unsafe Water Advisories remain in effect for parts of Lahaina and Upper Kula. Check the advisory map to see if you are located in the affected area. Addresses are searchable on the top left.

WATER GUIDANCE

Until further notice, residents in these areas of Lahaina and Kula should only use bottled water or potable water provided from tankers for things like drinking, brushing teeth, ice-making and food preparation. For potable water, bring large water containers to the following potable water stations:

Upper Kula: Crater Road Copp Road Holy Ghost Church Rice Park Ching Store ʻUlupalakua Ranch Store

Lahaina: Lahaina Gateway Center Honokōhau Valley Behind Lahaina Baseyard Kahoma Village Hawaiian Homes/Lahaina Civic Center



Guidance put forward by the water department can be found online at mauinuistrong.info.

Lab results for Upper Kula water systems can be viewed here.

Residents in impacted areas are not able to treat the water in any way to make it safe to consume, with contaminants possibly having entered the water system.

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

Fact sheet about Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

Aug. 24 Kula Community Meeting

To view the recording of the 8/24 Kula Community Meeting, click here.

Aug. 25 Updated Water Advisory Area Map

The Aug. 25 interactive map below is still the most up to date resource on the Unsafe Water Advisory for Kula

Image is a screenshot from the website. Click HERE to view Unsafe Water Advisory Map

The Department of Water Supply has provided an updated interactive map that highlights the areas in Upcountry and Lahaina affected by the unsafe water advisory.

The map is searchable by address and includes locations of water buffalos and where water samples were taken.

Lahaina unsafe water advisory map.

Water Bill Payments: For residents in impacted areas, the Department of Water Supply has not resolved this issue, according to an update provided by Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura. Many have been asking if there will be a credit for residents in the affected area. The current guidance from the Water Department is to pay your bill if possible while the Department works on finding an equitable solution.

FEMA and Red Cross Eligibility: Residents impacted by the Water Advisory are also encouraged to register with FEMA and Red Cross. This will help FEMA determine what type of assistance you may be eligible for. More information on how to do that is provided below.

UPCOUNTRY SHOWER RESOURCES:

Upcountry Pool showers are now available Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekends will be closed due to staff shortage. Address is 90 Pukalani Street, Pukalani, Maui 96768.

Anytime Fitness is staffed Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Seabury Hall gym is available every day through Sept. 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. Please enter campus through Kealaloa/Meha Road. A Seabury volunteer will greet you and provide soap and shampoo. PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN TOWEL.

The Maui Family YMCA, is open, free of charge to use their facilities. Passes are available for full access, for impacted residents to use their shower facilities, and also utilize their pool, workout rooms, and fitness classes. For more information please call 808-242-9007.

ASSISTANCE

FEMA Specialists are available at the Pukalani Disaster Recovery Center to assist any impacted residents with information and help registering for aid. The center is located at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani Street, and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Cross volunteers will also be available to assist

You may also visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ for more information

PUKALANI HUB AT “OLD NAPA”

55 Pukalani Street, Pukalani, HI

Upcountry Strong is operating a physical location at Pukalani Terrace Center to offer aid affected by the fires. From their social media post they write: “You could be housing extended family members, or have lost a job, or maybe you know someone that is a survivor but not able to come in to grab for themselves… you are welcome here” -Upcountry Strong

Operating Hours:

Monday – Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteer sign-up: Link to Volunteer sign-up