Bistro Casanova in Kahului is pledging 100% of its profits until Dec. 31, 2023 to Maui Strong, to support recovery in the wake of the Lahaina fires.

“We volunteer to work, you volunteer to eat, drink and have a good time. You pay for the food, for our work and for what it takes to put a plate, or a glass, in front of you. What’s left goes to our brothers and sisters in Lahaina. A win win for all. We choose hope over fear,” said owner Giovanni Steven Cappelli.

“I prefer to work for free, give all profits to Maui Strong and share our blessings,” said Cappelli, noting he doesn’t want to cut employees hours.

According to Cappelli, Bistro Casanova is oddly busy. “We normally cater mostly to Maui residents. Nowadays, our patrons are CEO business luncheons from Oʻahu, insurance adjusters from the Midwest, firemen from California and Lahaina folks enjoying their first warm meal or their first glass of cold white wine in weeks.”

Cappelli said he wants to keep busy, and donate profits to those who lost everything.

“Musicians share their talents, artists donate their work, I share the profits of our hospitality,” he said, “Because is the Pono thing to do.”

Cappelli is a veteran of Maui’s Restaurant business scene. In 1986, with three partners, he started Casanova Deli in Makawao. In 1989, they opened Casanova Italian Restaurant, in the same building at 1188 Makawao Avenue.

In 2009 he opened Bistro Casanova in Kahului. Ten years later, in 2019, he sold Casanova in Makawao, after 30 years of operation. He stilll owns and operates Bistro Casanova in Kahului.