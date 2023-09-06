MauiRecovers.org. PC: County of Maui

Darryl Oliveira, interim administrator of Maui Emergency Management Agency, on Wednesday shared an update on re-entry to Lahaina and announced the county’s new Maui Recovers website.

Official website, www.MauiRecovers.org, launched this evening to provide vital information and assistance, including re-entry data, to those affected by the destructive fires that started Aug. 8 on Maui. Upcountry and Lahaina fires have yet to be extinguished.

In the update, Oliveira acknowledged that residents and businesses are seeking information on how to safely return to Lahaina.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are going to work very hard to continue to provide information and keep the community updated,” he said in a video announcement Wednesday. “Some of these phases do take time, but we are going to be moving in a forward direction and continue to try to bring closure for the community and allow people to return home.”

“It is our intent and goal to support residents and businesses returning, visiting their properties to collect any remaining personal effects, to bring in their insurance providers and carriers, to settle insurance claims and do their own personal damage assessment. And a big piece of this is for those that are looking for closure.”

Oliveira is providing once-a-week updates on re-entry for four consecutive weeks, starting this week.

Darryl Oliveira. PC: Wendy Osher (8.25.23)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MauiRecovers.org website serves as a comprehensive resource hub, offering a wide range of information and support services, including:

Re-entry Information: Guidance on safe re-entry to affected areas, outlining essential safety measures for those returning to their properties.

Water and Wastewater Updates: Regular updates on the status of water and wastewater services in impacted areas.

Maps and Data: Interactive maps and data resources to facilitate navigation of impacted areas during the recovery process.

Fire Debris Removal: Updates on the removal of hazardous materials from areas affected by the fire.

Financial and Housing Assistance: Detailed information on available financial and housing assistance programs to support recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): Answers to common questions related to the recovery efforts.

Individuals can also subscribe to receive real-time updates tailored to assist those impacted by the fires.

The County of Maui has developed a program that allows residents to access an interactive map of the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area. The interactive map of the disaster area is divided into zones. Residents may enter their address or zone into the search bar to check their status. If the zone is colored green, the restriction is lifted. If the zone is colored red, it is still restricted.

The interactive Zone Map will be updated when a zone status has changed.

Re-entry to Impacted Areas. Interactive map is available online at https://www.mauirecovers.org/recovery/reentry

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Phase 1, which began on Aug. 26, involves the Environmental Protection Agency focusing on the removal and collection of household hazardous materials from properties affected by the fires. This includes household hazardous products such as paints, fertilizers, propane tanks, batteries and compressed gas cylinders, as well as lithium-ion batteries and in particular, solar battery storage on homes. The objective is to remove these items to support the return of residents and businesses to the area.

As of Sept. 5, the EPA had completed the removal of hazardous material at 300 properties in Kula and Lahaina.

Before transitioning to Phase 2, which involves the Army Corps of Engineers collecting and removing debris, the county’s priority is to facilitate the “Return to Lahaina.” This focus aims to support residents and businesses in returning, visiting their properties for various purposes, including the collection of personal effects, engagement with insurance providers and carriers, settling insurance claims, and conducting personal damage assessments.

“The County extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this disaster,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “Understandably, many questions and concerns have arisen, and our commitment is unwavering in providing essential information throughout the recovery process.”

For the latest updates and information regarding the wildfire recovery efforts, please visit MauiRecovers.org. The website will continually evolve and expand to provide the community with additional information as it becomes available.