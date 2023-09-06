Jack Johnson announces Songs For Maui, a live benefit album featuring Hawaiʻi’s own Paula Fuga and John Cruz

In support of those affected by the tragic and life-altering fires on Maui, Jack Johnson announces Songs For Maui, a live benefit album featuring Hawaii’s own Paula Fuga and John Cruz.

Digitally available Sept. 15, through Brushfire and Republic Records, Songs For Maui will feature a 10-track collection of chart-topping songs recorded live on location at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater during Johnson’s special 2012 Hawaiian Islands tour.

“All our love is going to our friends and family on Maui right now. As we began to brainstorm ways we could support the community, we found tracks from an acoustic show from 2012 that Paula, John and I played at the MACC on Maui. While listening to the songs we thought back to the time we spent that spring, both on stage but also bonding with our Maui ‘ohana. We know it will be a long road ahead. We hope the positive energy from this show can carry on to help raise funds and support families in need. Aloha, Jack”

On Sept. 18, Johnson and his band will perform an intimate benefit concert at The Republik in Honolulu, along with special guests Paula Fuga and John Cruz. All proceeds from the Songs For Maui album and The Republik show will benefit fire relief efforts and help provide ongoing support for Maui.

Tickets for this benefit concert will go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. HST here, with a strict four-ticket limit per order. Fans will have the opportunity to give additional donations directly to Maui fire relief efforts at the time of purchase and at the show. In an effort to curb scalping, all tickets will be digitally delivered 48 hours prior to the show. Ticket transferability will be limited to face value resale only, $125 per ticket.

L to R John Cruz, Jack Johnson, & Paula Fuga – Maui 2012, credit: K. Johnson

Upon news of the fires, Jack and his wife Kim, together with the Johnson ʻOhana Foundation, made donations to the following organizations to provide immediate disaster relief and food to impacted families: Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, Maui United Way, Common Ground Collective, Maui Food Bank, Chef Hui, and Maui Hub. Further funds raised from the benefit album and show will be distributed with guidance from Maui’s community to best support recovery and their evolving needs.

Songs For Maui Track Listing: