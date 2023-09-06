The Maui Family YMCA is excited to announce its partnership with the Maui Food Bank to establish a regular food distribution site at its facility in Kahului.

Beginning this month, on Sept. 15 and ongoing every third Friday of the month, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the YMCA will be offering fresh produce and nonperishable items to the public. Maui Family YMCA is located at 250 Kanaloa Ave, Kahului.

The collaboration between the Maui Family YMCA and the Maui Food Bank aims to address the growing need for accessible and nutritious food within our community. By providing a convenient location for food distribution, the YMCA hopes to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families who may be facing food insecurity.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Maui Food Bank to provide much-needed support to our community,” said Shep Nelson, Board Chair of the Maui Family YMCA. “Now more than ever we need to come together and care for those in need.”

The food distribution site at the Maui Family YMCA is open to the public, and individuals are encouraged to take advantage of this valuable resource. Whether you are in need of assistance or looking to contribute, the YMCA welcomes your participation in this important initiative.

For any inquiries or further information, please contact the Maui Family YMCA at [email protected].