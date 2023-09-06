Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Regency Maui in Kāʻanapali. PC: Wendy Osher

Spanish- and Filipino-speaking individuals seeking to report missing people from the Lahaina wildfire can receive assistance from Maui Economic Opportunity language specialists from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The MEO team will be available to serve as Spanish and Filipino interpreters and translators at the Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Regency Monarch Ballroom in Kāʻanapali. The specialists will be able to assist with filling out missing person’s reports and interviews with the Victim Identification Team.

The Enlace Hispano specialist will work with Spanish-speaking individuals. Another specialist is fluent in three Filipino dialects – Tagalog, Ilocano and Cebuano.

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa is located at 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Kāʻanapali.















The information appears in Spanish and the three Filipino dialects above.