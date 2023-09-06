MEO Spanish, Filipino language specialists to assist with fire missing person reports, Thursday

September 6, 2023, 1:34 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Regency Maui in Kāʻanapali. PC: Wendy Osher

Spanish- and Filipino-speaking individuals seeking to report missing people from the Lahaina wildfire can receive assistance from Maui Economic Opportunity language specialists from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The MEO team will be available to serve as Spanish and Filipino interpreters and translators at the Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Regency Monarch Ballroom in Kāʻanapali.  The specialists will be able to assist with filling out missing person’s reports and interviews with the Victim Identification Team.

The Enlace Hispano specialist will work with Spanish-speaking individuals. Another specialist is fluent in three Filipino dialects – Tagalog, Ilocano and Cebuano.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa is located at 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Kāʻanapali.

  • Spanish version of flyer.
  • Filipino Fire Victims DNA Test Ilocano
  • Filipino Fire Victims DNA Test Cebuano
  • Filipino Fire Victims DNA Test Tagolog

The information appears in Spanish and the three Filipino dialects above.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments