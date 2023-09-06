(L to R) Mandy Trella, Michael Williams, Roy Katsuda.

Members of the nonprofit organization, Stand Up Maui, are advocating for the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for Affordable Housing, commissioned in 2021. The group also wants the County to use or purchase land to help meet the housing needs of residents.

The ideas were discussed at the organization’s annual Board of Directors meeting at the ʻĪao Congressional Church in Wailuku on Aug. 5. SUM used the meeting to speak with Mayor Richard Bissen and his team members Josiah Nishita, Mahina Martin, and Pono Asano about Maui County’s affordable housing crisis.

“We couldn’t have predicted that days later we would face devastating wildfires that would exacerbate the already lack of affordable housing inventory on Maui. We would have had a much different conversation during our board meeting,” said SUM President Mandy Trella.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“SUM urges the County to provide long-term, affordable housing to protect the health and safety of its residents. It’s imperative to keep our residents here, give those affected a seat at the table, listen to their needs and vision for the rebuild, and to get them home as soon as possible,” said Trella.

During the meeting, SUM awarded the 2023 Michael Williams Certificate of Appreciation to Roy K. Katsuda the former executive director of Hale Mahaolu. Katsuda was chosen for the role he played in the creation of senior housing units throughout Maui County.

The 2023-2024 Board of Directors were also elected with Mandy Trella as president; Kevin Carney as vice president; Lucienne de Naie as secretary; and Michael Williams as treasurer; and Vince Bagoyo, Dwayne Betsill, Denise Boswell, Cara Flores, Stan Franco, Sterling Higa, Jordan Hocker as directors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Stand Up Maui is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization led by housing advocates with experiences in home construction, social services, legal matters, planning and community development.