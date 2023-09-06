Coming up this week on Maui, there will be several free concerts, a variety of fundraisers for wildfire victims with music from jazz to Hawaiian, and Lahaina Grown band founder performs in Kula.

Check out the Top 20 list below.

No. 1 – Grammy winner Kahumoku performs at Maui wildfire relief concert (Sept. 9, Wailea)

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku Jr. is among the entertainers performing at the free Slack Key Festival to benefit Maui wildfire victims at The Shops at Wailea on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations will be accepted on site. The proceeds benefit the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. Entertainers also include Kevin Brown, Anthony Pfluke and the Slack Key ʻOhana.

Here’s an interview with Kahumoku, a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Artists. For more information, go to The Shops.

No. 2 – Hawaiian songwriters, Maui hula competition (Sept. 8 & 9, Kahului)

Kumu hula and composers of Hawaiian songs take center stage on Friday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater. A portion of the proceeds for the Hoʻoulu i Nā Mele will go to the Maui Strong Funds to provide relief for victims of Maui’s devastating wild fires.

The 2023 Kū Mai Ka Hula competition, Maui’s premiere adult hula competition, begins at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. The event features award-winning hālau competing in solo and group performances in traditional and modern style.

This year, participating hālau are from the Hawaiian Islands, the continental United States and Japan. For more information including ticket purchases, click here.

No. 3 – Fast Freddy & Blue Lava Blues benefit (Sept. 8, Kīhei)

Fleetwood’s restaurant singer Adrian Trevino joins Fast Freddy & Blue Lava Blues for a benefit for the Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the ProArts Playhouse at 1780 South Kīhei Road.

Trevino is among numerous musicians affected when the Lahaina wildfire destroyed Lahaina Town, including Fleetwood’s restaurant on Front Street. Trevino performs blues and soul music. For more information, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

No. 4 – Maui Jam Band’s Benefit for Lahaina (Sept. 8, Wailuku)

Maui Jam Band’s Benefit for Lahaina will take place at the Maui Coffee Attic on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The band performs traditional Hawaiian music with Mika Villaren on guitar, Al Nip on steel guitar, Lance Tokushima on ʻukulele, Wayne Purdy on bass, and hula with Kathy and Hauanu. For more information, go to Maui Coffee Attic.

No. 5 – Maui fundraiser at Island Fresh Café (Sept. 10, Pāʻia)

Anthony Pfluke (left) and Arlie Asiu are among entertainers performing for a benefit at Island Fresh Cafe’ in Paia Sunday.

Island Fresh Café is hosting a concert fundraiser for Maui wildfire victims on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entertainers include Anthony Pfluke, Arlie Asiu, Uncle Cory, David Morales and other special guests.

The café is at 381 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia. For more information, go to its website at islandfreshmaui.com or call 808-446-0298.

No. 6 – Lahaina Grown band founder performs at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm (Sept. 10, Kula)

Deason Baybayan

Deason Ka’oheo Baybayan performs island groove music at The Point Cafe at Ocean Vodka Organic Vodka Farm & Distillery in Kula on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Lahaina native Baybayan is the founder of the band Lahaina Grown and sings and plays lead guitar. The song Lahaina Grown that celebrates the seaside town has more than 760,000 views on YouTube. The music is free and comes with a majestic view of the Central Valley.

The upcoming weekly schedule from 5 to 7 p.m. at includes a number of Lahaina performers:

Sept. 8: Lahaina born Ikaika Cosma performs island-style grooves.

Sept. 9: ‘Ukulele master Marvin Makia, a 2023 Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner, performs Hawaiian style music.

Sept. 11-12: Maui Jazz & Blues Festival presents Texas jazz saxophonist Billy Ray Shepard performing with pianist Mark Johnstone

Sept. 13: The Lahaina trio Nevah Too Late performs Hawaiian grooves

No. 7 – White Hawaiian at ProArts (Sept. 10, Kīhei)

This smart and witty one-man show was created by Eric Gilliom and Brian Kohne and is an entertaining autobiographical stage presentation that spans the career of Eric Gilliom, his Maui upbringing as a Caucasian with famous Hawaiian roots, and the TV, film and Broadway roles that have given him hilarious stories to share.

The show has been critically acclaimed by entertainment reviewer Jon Woodhouse, who said if there was a Nā Hōkū Hanahano award for theatrical comedy, Gilliom would be the hands down winner. It had back-to-back sellout runs. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

No. 8 – Sheryl Renee performs blues and jazz at ProArts Playhouse (Sept. 13, Kīhei)

Sheryl Renee

Blues-jazz singer Sheryl Renee performs “A One-Woman Tribute to the Songs and Lives of the World” at the ProArts Playhouse on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Maui wildfire relief efforts. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

No. 9 – Rama Camarillo performs free Hawaiian music concert (Sept. 13, Wailea)

Rama Camarillo

Rama Camarillo performs a free musical concert at The Shops at Wailea on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Guests are invited to celebrate pau Hana and enjoy live music.

For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com. Camarillo is a teacher of ‘ukulele and other music at the Maui campus of Kamehameha Schools. He has a YouTube Father’s Day performance with his son Kalae.

No. 10 – An Evening of Jazz Classics (Sept. 9, Kīhei)

Jazz Maui presents An Evening of Classics at ProArts Playhouse on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The special guest is trumpeter Steve Dubey with the Maui Jazz Elements. John Zangrando is on saxophone and flute, Mark Johnstone on piano, Marcus Johnson on bass and Howie Rentzer on drums.

The classics come from Blue Note recordings, including songs by Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis. Jazz Maui is part of a nonprofit educational group that provides music workshops in the schools. For more information, including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.org.

No. 11 – Mark Johnstone & Friends at Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar (Sept. 9, Pāʻia)

Mark Johnstone

Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone & Friends perform at the Saturday Jazz Brunch at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band and The Island Rumours Band.

He has shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Carlos Santana, John Mayall, Michael McDonald and Alice Cooper. For more information, call the restaurant, located next to the old Charlie’s Restaurant, at 808-579-3111.

No. 12 – Latin Nights at Heritage Hall (Sept. 8, Pāʻia)

Salsa and bachata dance lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia on Friday at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m.

Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing, as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to drnat.com.

Laury & Wong’s exhibits (Opening Sept. 12, Kahului)

Chenta Laury work: Incremental 2021, kapa, thread

On Tuesday, an exhibit opens with the works of Maui artist Chenta Laury and San Franciso artist Holly Wong that interprets the spatial potential of the Schaefer International Galley with installation projects.

Laury’s work synthesizes natural fibers into forms that relate to growth, adaptation and transformation, as modeled by plants and as metaphors for her own life and identity. Wong creates installations of mixed media assemblages harnessing memory, myth and unexpressed trauma in visual reconstruction.

Admission is free. The gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for select Castle Theater and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to MauiArts.org.

No. 14 – Angela and Phil Benoit perform at several locations (Sept. 8, Wailea)

Angela and Phil Benoit

Angela and Phil Benoit perform Broadway show tunes and easy listening local jazz at several locations this week:

Sept. 8: Hanohano pool bar at the Maui Coast Hotel Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 : Pita Paradise in Wailea from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pita Paradise in Wailea from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13: The Empanada Lady Restaurant & Lounge in Wailuku from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

No. 15 – Blue Diamond Trio at Diamonds Bar & Grill (Sept. 9, Kīhei)

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist Ken Stover and Pete Atkins on drums performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill on Saturday from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served.

The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

No. 16 – Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge (Sept. 13, Kīhei)

Jamie Gallo

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge on Sept. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to Jamie Gallo Music, SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644.

No. 17 – Damien Awai at Haleakava (Sept. 9, Kihei)

Damien Awai

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava Kava Bar at 1794 South Kihei Road on Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m.

His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com. For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

No. 18 – Singer-songwriter Randall Rospond at South Shore Tiki Lounge (Sept. 11, Kīhei)

Randall Rospond

Singer-songwriter Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.

He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

No. 19 – Upcountry Farmers Market (Sept. 9, Kula)

The Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Vendors sell fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

No. 20 – Free hula workshop at The Shops of Wailea (Sept. 8, Wailea)

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea on Friday from 4 to 5 p.m.

Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Editorʻs Note: Send inquiries or event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]. To add events directly to the Maui Now Events Calendar, click here.