Family Assistance Center transitioning, moving to Lahaina Civic Center

September 7, 2023, 5:03 PM HST
Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Regency Maui in Kāʻanapali. PC: Wendy Osher

The Family Assistance Center, currently located at the Hyatt Kāʻanapali Monarchy ballroom, will move to the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium (1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway) on Saturday, Sept. 9. 

The Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shuttles currently operating between Lahaina-area hotels and the Family Assistance Center will begin service to the Lahaina DRC on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Family Assistance Center and the American Red Cross will continue to provide services, by appointment only, to families of those who are deceased and hospitalized. To schedule an appointment for services, families may call 1-800-RED-CROSS. 

To provide a DNA sample, or for information regarding those who are unaccounted for, families may call 808-270-7771. DNA samples are only for identification of wildfire victims and survivors, and will not be stored or used for any other purpose. 

