PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines today announced it will restart service between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, operating three flights Oct. 29. through Nov. 4 before restarting regular weekly service on Nov. 22. The airline will gradually return to its original three-times-weekly schedule in March 2024.

“We’re very pleased to bring back our convenient nonstop service between Tokyo and Hawaiʻi Island as we continue to restore our Japan network to meet increasing demand,” said Takaya Shishido, Japan country director at Hawaiian Airlines in a news release. “The gradual increase in our weekly service from November through March allows us to ramp up our operations to serve our guests.”

By March 13, the airline’s Japan capacity will be 59% above summer 2023 levels. Hawaiian currently offers daily service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Tokyo’s Haneda and Osaka’s Kansai (KIX) airports; six-times-weekly service between HNL and Tokyo Narita (NRT) airport; and three-times-weekly service between Honolulu and Fukuoka (FUK) airport.

Hawaiian, which first launched Haneda-Kona service in 2016, suspended flights in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaiian will continue to operate its Japan routes with 278-seat, Airbus A330 aircraft featuring 18 Premium Cabin fully lie-flat seats, 68 Extra Comfort seats and 192 Main Cabin seats.

For guests traveling to Maui, West Maui is still recovering from the Aug. 8 wildfires. However, most of the island, including Kahului, Wailuku, Kīhei, Wailea, Mākena, Pāʻia, and Hāna remains open. Hawaiian launched Mālama Maui, a resource page for people interested in contributing to recovery efforts, as well as Travel Pono Maui, a guide for island visitors with information on how their stay can help support the people and communities of Maui.