Hirono: “These fires took so much from so many, but the spirit of aloha—of love, kindness, and care for one another—continues. It is that aloha that brought our community together after this crisis, and I have faith that it will continue to see us through.”

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) delivered remarks on the Senate floor marking one month since wildfires tore through Lahaina and Upcountry Maui. In her remarks, Senator Hirono spoke in remembrance of those who lost their lives, highlighted the Federal government’s robust response, and reiterated her commitment to fighting for the resources Maui County and the Lahaina community will need to recover from the devastation caused by the fires.

“This disaster did not simply impact a collection of numbers or statistics, it impacted a community of people, tightknit and proud—business owners, who served as stewards of family-owned shops and restaurants passed down through generations; immigrants who came to Maui in search of a better life for themselves and their families; firefighters, who raced into horrific, toxic conditions to try and save the town they loved, even as many of their own homes burned to the ground mere miles away; and so many more who called Lahaina home,” said Sen. Hirono during her remarks.

Sen. Hirono also condemned the spread of disinformation on social media, which she said was driven in part by foreign governments, that has discouraged Maui residents from accessing federal disaster assistance and sowed distrust in the federal government.

“Mr. President, at a time of grief and loss, residents have been subjected to disinformation on social media, likely coordinated by foreign government entities, to discourage residents from reaching out to FEMA for disaster assistance and disinformation that sowed distrust in the federal government,” Sen. Hirono continued in her remarks. “It is an all-hands-on-deck effort to combat this kind of disinformation and make sure survivors can access federal support.”

Sen. Hirono emphasized a robust response of the Federal Family of Agencies—including FEMA, SBA, and dozens of others—in the days following the fire.

“Within days of the fires starting, FEMA—working with the governor, mayor, and local entities—was able to get thousands of survivors into hotel rooms, AirBNBs, and other short-term shelters. To date, more than $50 million in federal assistance to individuals has already been approved,” Sen. Hirono said. “Federal personnel have also been critical to the search and rescue efforts, coming from around the country to help search through the rubble and identify the remains of those lost.”

Senator Hirono’s full remarks are below: