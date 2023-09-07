More than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed in the Lahaina wildfire.PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi (8.15.23)

House Speaker Scott K. Saiki, Majority Leader Nadine K. Nakamura, and Minority Leader Lauren Matsumoto announced the establishment of six interim House working groups tasked with the crucial responsibility of evaluating specific topics related to the Lahaina wildfire and making recommendations for appropriate legislative action in the 2024 Legislative Session.

Working groups will focus on: environmental remediation; food, water and other supplies; jobs and businesses; schools; shelter; and wildfire prevention.

Top (L to R): Rep. Terez Amato; Rep. Troy N. Hashimoto; and Rep. Elle Cochran. Bottom (L to R): Rep. Kyle T. Yamashita; Rep. Mahina Poepoe; and Rep. Justin H. Woodson.

“While we remain in mourning for the tragedy endured by Maui, the House will take action prior to the legislative session to focus on immediate issues that require temporary or transitional relief,” said Speaker Scott K. Saiki. “Members of the interim working groups will collaborate with subject experts and various agencies, engage in extensive discussions relating to the Lahaina wildfire, and formulate recommendations for the upcoming session, which begins Jan. 17, 2024.

During the interim, members of the bipartisan working groups are called to collaborate with federal, state, and county agencies, along with community stakeholders and interested parties. Each group is tasked with the responsibility of producing a preliminary report by Nov. 1 and delivering a final report by Dec. 15. These reports will detail ongoing actions and recommendations for potential legislation relating to the Lahaina wildfire.

“We recognize that concerns such as wildfire prevention, shelter, schools, jobs and businesses, environmental remediation, and food, water, and supplies remain top-of-mind for Maui residents,” said House Majority Leader Nadine K. Nakamura. “We look forward to productive discussions and establishing a framework that reflects the Legislature’s unwavering commitment to supporting Maui.”

“First and foremost the Legislature needs to do everything in its power to provide relief to the victims in Lahaina and their families. These committees will help to shape legislation for the upcoming session to help those in Maui,” said House Minority Leader Lauren Matsumoto. “This tragic event will affect the entire State for years to come. The House Republicans are ready to work together with the community of Lahaina and our legislative colleagues to find a collaborative path forward.”

The attached memo outlines all interim working group assignments. All working groups will conclude their activities by Jan. 17, 2024.

The working groups are as follows:

Environmental Remediation

Co-Chairs: Nicole E. Lowen and Elle Cochran

Members: Bertrand Kobayashi, Scott Y. Nishimoto, Amy A. Perruso, Mahina Poepoe, Kanani Souza and Gregg Takayama

Purpose: To evaluate the cleanup of ground and ocean contamination, including the timeframe and techniques utilized, and to prepare recommendations for appropriate legislative action.

Food, Water and Other Supplies

Co-Chairs: Gregor Ilagan and Terez Amato

Members: Diamond Garcia, Cedric Asuega Gates, Rose Martinez, Richard H.K. Onishi, Adrian K. Tam and Jackson D. Sayama

Purpose: To evaluate the availability and distribution of food and other necessary supplies for displaced individuals and families, and to prepare recommendations for appropriate legislative action.

Jobs and Business

Co-Chairs: Daniel Holt and Andrew Takuya Garrett

Members: Terez Amato, Jeanne Kapela, Trish La Chica, Rachele F. Lamosao, Scot Z. Matayoshi, Dee Morikawa, Nadine K. Nakamura, Mark M. Nakashima, Sean Quinlan and Gene Ward

Purpose: To evaluate the Maui unemployment rate and the approaches to restart business activity as well as the impacts to tourism statewide, and to prepare recommendations for appropriate legislative action.

Schools

Co-Chairs: Justin H. Woodson and Jenna Takenouchi

Members: Mark .J Hashem, Jeanne Kapela, Sam Satoru Kong, Trish La Chica, Lisa Marten, John M. Mizuno and Elijah Pierick

Purpose: To evaluate the strategies utilized to accommodate displaced students and staff to return to school, and to prepare recommendations for appropriate legislative action.

Shelter

Co-Chairs: Troy N. Hashimoto and Luke A. Evslin

Members: Micah P.K. Aiu, David Alcos III, Della Au Belatti, Cory M. Chun, Sonny Ganaden, Kirstin Kahaloa, Lisa Kitagawa, Jenna Takenouchi, Adrian K. Tam and Kyle T. Yamashita

Purpose: To evaluate the availability and creation of temporary and transitional shelters for displaced individuals and families, and to prepare recommendations for appropriate legislative action.

Wildfire Prevention