Iliahi. Kū Mai Ka Hula. (PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

Kū Mai Ka Hula (“Hula Appears”) returns to the Castle Theater for its 16th annual event at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center as Maui’s premier annual competition– and Maui’s only adult hula competition.

Hoʻoulu i Nā Mele: Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The 2023 Kū Mai Ka Hula competition weekend begins with a Friday evening panel discussion, with esteemed haku mele which includes, Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona, Kumu Hula Pueo Pata, and Zachary Alakaʻi Lum and Anela Uʻilani Tanigawa-Lum, composers of mele Hawaiʻi, and facilitated by Maui’s own Kumu Hula Hōkūlani Holt.

This event takes place at the McCoy Studio Theater inside of the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

Hālau I Ka Wēkiu – Kāne Kahiko at Kū Mai Ka Hula. (PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

This special presentation explores the various inspirations or personal muses that are essential to each artist when composing music, as well as, to the kumu hula who choreograph those mele. The evening also features performances by participating Maui Kumu Hula and their hālau that include Pāʻū O Hiʻiaka, Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi, and Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu.

Kū Mai Ka Hula Benefit Event: Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

Solo and Group Competition and Awards Ceremony

The event takes place inside of the Castle Theater. Male and female dancers vie for the solo title of Mr. and Ms. Hula Maui in kahiko and ‘auana styles.

Groups of wahine and kāne compete for first place in kahiko and ‘auana styles, and kupuna in the ʻauana category are part of the competition too. Winners will be recognized at the end of the competition in the solo and group awards ceremony.

Hālau I Ka Wēkiu – Kāne ‘Auana at Kū Mai Ka Hula. (PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

Pre-show entertainment by Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani will take place on Sept. 9 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Yokouchi Pavilion. Additionally, attendees can browse and shop displays of made-in-Hawai’i products from an array of crafters and artisans before and throughout Saturday’s performances.

A full selection of food and beverages will be available for purchase in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard.

Tickets are $25 plus applicable fees. MACC members and groups of 10 or more receive a 10% discount when tickets are purchased together. Children 12 and under are half-price. Tickets are $12 with a University of Hawaiʻi Maui College student ID.

Tickets for Hoʻoulu i Nā Mele and Kū Mai Ka Hula are only available online.

In consideration of those whose participation was affected by the wildfires, and the immediate needs of our Maui community, the events surrounding Kū Mai Ka Hula have been condensed to two days. As a part of “The MACC’s Maui Wildfires Benefit Series” a portion of the proceeds will go towards The Maui Strong Fund organized by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation that focuses on rapid response and working with local nonprofits to understand community needs.

The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales. Box office hours for ticketing inquiries via email and phone at 808-242-SHOW are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.