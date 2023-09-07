Lahaina wildfire aftermath. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi (8.11.23)

Maui Crime Stoppers is urging wildfire survivors on Maui to report any unsolicited offers to buy their property. The organization notes that this action is considered a crime.

This applies to anyone who resided in the 96761, 96767 or 96790 zip codes.

Residents who receive such calls are advised to hang up, do not engage and report the text/call to: [email protected]. The department will send an investigator to look into the matter.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.