Maui News

American Red Cross is hiring temporary workers for disaster response on Maui

September 8, 2023, 4:46 AM HST
* Updated September 8, 4:57 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Ronald Proctor speaks with American Red Cross Volunteer Christy Homes at the Red Cross intake desk at the Royal Lahaina Resort. Proctor, well known as a local mall Santa, is one of the hundreds of emergency shelter residents who have moved into non-congregate housing. PC: Scott Dalton / American Red Cross
  • American Red Cross Volunteer Diane Haman gives Maile Ramos a hot meal at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort lobby. PC: Scott Dalton / American Red Cross
  • Volunteer Paul Hicks moves stacks of donations in the Red Cross warehouse in Wailuku, Maui. PC: Scott Dalton / American Red Cross

The American Red Cross has an urgent need to support those impacted by the wildfires on Maui. ​The organization is looking to temporarily hire individuals to support the disaster response for the next 3-12 months. 

Available positions include lodging coordinators, site supervisors/managers and associates. Direct links to apply for these openings are posted below.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments