Maui News
American Red Cross is hiring temporary workers for disaster response on Maui
A
A
A
The American Red Cross has an urgent need to support those impacted by the wildfires on Maui. The organization is looking to temporarily hire individuals to support the disaster response for the next 3-12 months.
Available positions include lodging coordinators, site supervisors/managers and associates. Direct links to apply for these openings are posted below.
- RC67200 – Non-Congregate Shelter/Shelter Resident Transition Team Member: https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/Non-Congregate-Shelter-Shelter-Resident-Transition-Team-Member_RC67200?q=rc67200
- RC67241 – Non-Congregate Shelter Supervisor: https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/NCS-Shelter-Supervisor_RC67241?q=rc67241
- RC67227 – Non-Congregate Shelter/Shelter Resident Transition Site Manager https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/NCS-Shelter-Resident-Transition-Site-Manager_RC67227?q=RC67227
- RC67228 – Shelter Resident Transition Manager: https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/Shelter-Resident-Transition-Manager_RC67228?q=RC67228
- RC67229 – Non-Congregate Shelter Administration Manager: https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/NCS-Administration-Manager_RC67229?q=RC67229
- RC67218 – Non-Congregate Shelter Client Lodging Coordinator: https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/NCS-Client-Lodging-Coordinator_RC67218?q=RC67218
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments