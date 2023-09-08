









The American Red Cross has an urgent need to support those impacted by the wildfires on Maui. ​The organization is looking to temporarily hire individuals to support the disaster response for the next 3-12 months.

Available positions include lodging coordinators, site supervisors/managers and associates. Direct links to apply for these openings are posted below.

RC67200 – Non-Congregate Shelter/Shelter Resident Transition Team Member : https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/Non-Congregate-Shelter-Shelter-Resident-Transition-Team-Member_RC67200?q=rc67200

: https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/Non-Congregate-Shelter-Shelter-Resident-Transition-Team-Member_RC67200?q=rc67200 RC67241 – Non-Congregate Shelter Supervisor : https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/NCS-Shelter-Supervisor_RC67241?q=rc67241

: https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/NCS-Shelter-Supervisor_RC67241?q=rc67241 RC67227 – Non-Congregate Shelter/Shelter Resident Transition Site Manager https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/NCS-Shelter-Resident-Transition-Site-Manager_RC67227?q=RC67227

https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/NCS-Shelter-Resident-Transition-Site-Manager_RC67227?q=RC67227 RC67228 – Shelter Resident Transition Manager : https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/Shelter-Resident-Transition-Manager_RC67228?q=RC67228

: https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/Shelter-Resident-Transition-Manager_RC67228?q=RC67228 RC67229 – Non-Congregate Shelter Administration Manager : https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/NCS-Administration-Manager_RC67229?q=RC67229

: https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/NCS-Administration-Manager_RC67229?q=RC67229 RC67218 – Non-Congregate Shelter Client Lodging Coordinator: https://americanredcross.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/American_Red_Cross_Careers/details/NCS-Client-Lodging-Coordinator_RC67218?q=RC67218