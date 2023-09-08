PacWhale Eco-Adventures hosts free “For Da Keiki” event, Sept. 9
PacWhale Eco-Adventures hosts a FREE “For Da Keiki” event this Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The organization says the event is part of its dedication to supporting the Maui community post wildfires. The event features food, entertainment, prizes, games and more at the Māʻalaea Harbor Shops Courtyard.
