The G70 Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hawai‘i design firm, G70, has pledged $75,000 to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund to help victims of the devastating wildfires on Maui.

“Our hearts agonize for everyone on Maui who has been affected by the horrific fires,” said G70 president and COO Charles Kaneshiro. “G70 is committed to caring for our community and we are wholeheartedly working on efforts to support the people of Maui during this tragic time.”

Firm representatives say the G70 Foundation is dedicated, “through the spirit of generosity, to improving communities in Hawai‘i through design, education, environment, culture and community development projects.”

It is an employee-directed initiative and regularly contributes to Hawai‘i Community Foundation through its Donor Advised Fund.

“G70 is deeply committed to finding the most effective ways to provide resources, partnerships and expertise to support the short-term and long-term recovery of the communities affected,” according to firm representatives.

Established in 1971, G70 is a multi-discipline design firm specializing in architecture, interior design, civil engineering, planning and environment.