PC: Leilani Farm Sanctuary

Leilani Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization in Haʻikū, is seeking volunteers and monetary donations to continue providing nourishment and veterinary care for its rescued animals.

Two Leilani Farm Sanctuary volunteers lost their homes in the Maui wildfires at the beginning of August. Now, the sanctuary is short-staffed and looking for more support from volunteers.

According to the organizationʻs news release, many visitor bookings for farm tours have been cancelled and refunds have been issued. The farm tours, which provide humane education to the community, are also a significant source of funding for providing food, shelter, and veterinary care for rescued animals.

The loss of these funds creates an urgent need to secure additional financial support.

