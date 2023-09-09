Maui Fire Department at Live Like Tre’ Day, Molokaʻi, July 8, 2023

The Live Like Tre’ Foundation, in collaboration with the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, is offering direct financial assistance to Maui firefighters adversely affected by the recent wildfires.

The Live Like Tre’ Foundation received a $150,000 donation from the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, and will use the funds to provide grants in the amount of $7,100 each to support Maui firefighters who have been personally affected by the recent wildfires.

“The recent fires on Maui have left an indelible mark on our community, and firefighters have been at the forefront of battling these devastating blazes. Many of these courageous individuals have experienced personal loss, including the loss of their homes and livelihoods,” according to the Foundation.

Firefighters who have been directly impacted by the recent fires are encouraged to apply for assistance awards for financial assistance and wrap around support services through the Live Like Tre’ Foundation.

The funds are intended to provide immediate relief to those facing financial hardships due to the fires, whether it be the loss of their homes, change of income to their families, or other unforeseen challenges stemming from their dedication to the safety of the Maui community.

“As we mourn the 7-month anniversary of the passing of firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, we are reminded of the incredible sacrifices our firefighters make to keep us safe,” said Chelsie Evans-Enos, mom of Tre’, and Founder of the Live Like Tre’ Foundation. “Our brave neighbors have given their all, and through our love for Tre’ we’re reaching out to support his fire brothers in the ways he would’ve if he was still here. Through this direct financial assistance and additional support, we hope to make a meaningful impact in their lives and the lives of their families.”

To apply for this support or to learn more about the application process, impacted Maui firefighters are encouraged to visit the Live Like Tre’ Foundation’s website at www.liveliketre.org. The application period opened on Sept. 4, and closes on Nov. 4, 2023.

“The Live Like Tre’ Foundation expresses deep gratitude to the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation for their unwavering support in making this initiative possible. Together, we are committed to ensuring that our firefighters have the resources they need to recover and rebuild after the recent fires,” Foundation leaders said.