The Lahaina Small Boat Harbor had been a busy port for private vessels, commercial tour operators and ferry service to Lanaʻi.

But since the Aug. 8 fire destroyed Lahaina, with many vessels having burned in the harbor, waterway access to the harbor has been restricted by the US Coast Guard, in coordination with the County of Maui.

How long it will be before marina operations can resume at the harbor is not known at this time.



































First, a full assessment of damage must be completed. This will be followed by the removal of potentially dozens of boats, many of which rest below the ocean surface and pose a safety and navigational hazard.

After removal of vessels and debris, repair and rebuilding work can begin.

A Unified Command, made up of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Coast Guard and the state Department of Health, is working with county officials to assess, mitigate and remove sunken and displaced vessels, pollutants, contaminants, hazardous materials and other fire-generated debris in and around the harbor.

There were 99 moorings at the harbor, in addition to the $15 million ferry pier that had just opened earlier this year. The pier appears to be relatively unscathed, but is not expected to open during salvage operations or the rebuilding phase.

Ed Underwood, administrator of the state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, said: “We’re all in this together and we’re encouraging patience and cooperation during this time of uncertainty for private and commercial boaters on Maui. Above all, we need to ensure that any access to the small boat harbor by land or sea is safe and done according to any restrictions that are currently in effect.”

The harbor’s continued closure has raised a number of questions from both private and commercial vessel operators.

What slips are available to displaced boaters? The Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, which operates state harbors, accommodates boaters based on a first-come, first-served basis. Displaced boaters can check with other state boat harbors for availability.

Are there other West Maui options available for launching of commercial vessels?

The state boating division encourages commercial operators with existing authorized permits to work with one another. Commercial capacity limits on Maui will not be increased at this time to ensure public health and safety and to address community concerns.

What about Mala Wharf in Lahaina? Currently no water or sewer is available. Mala Wharf may be reopened in the future. Land access permission would have to be granted by Maui County. Waterway access to Mala Wharf is currently issued by the Coast Guard at the request of Maui County.

Will there be a process for fast-tracking special mooring permits? No, and all offshore moorings will need US. Army Corps of Engineers permits for installation. The state boating division is asking the Army Corps to expedite offshore mooring permitting.

What about opening up empty state or county lands for vessel storage? This possibility is currently under review.