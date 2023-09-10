Top music artists continue to donate their talents for fundraising events for Maui wildfire victims, including a gala dinner fundraiser Chefs for Hope Kako’o Maui and Jack Johnson’s Songs For Maui concert take place in Honolulu.

On Maui, Henry Kapono along with a line of distinguished artists perform We Are Friends – A Maui Wildfire Benefit Concert.

A fundraiser in Las Vegas at Tivoli Village features Japanese and Hawaiian cuisine, and another in North Carolina, Rosabees Hawaiian Restaurant in North Carolina, is organizing a luau fundraiser.

Chefs for Hope Kako’o Maui (Sept. 15, Honolulu)

The Chefs for Hope Kako’oo Maui fundraiser to benefit Maui wildfire victims takes place at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall in Honolulu on Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. It features more than 25 restaurants and beverage stations as well as live music from local artists like Jake Shimabukuro, Robert Cazimero, Tevana, and the Honolulu Jazz Quartet.

Participating restaurants include Miro Kaimuki, Nami Kaze, Feast, Kapa Hale and many more. An auction and raffle also will be held for trips and staycations. There will be self-serve and VIP table-service tables. Reservations may be made here. For more information, go to chefchai.com or call 808-585-0011.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jack Johnson’s Songs for Maui – Live Benefit Album, (Sept. 18, Honolulu)

John Cruz, Jack Johnson and Paula Fuga will be performing at a benefit for Maui wildfire victims at the Republik in Honolulu on Sept. 18.

Jack Johnson, Paula Fuga and John Cruz are performing at a benefit concert for Maui wildfire survivors at the Republik in Honolulu on Sept. 18 . Tickets can be purchased here.

Jack and his wife Kim, together with the Johnson ʻOhana Foundation, made donations to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

Starting Sept. 15, through Brushfire and Republic Records, Songs for Maui will feature a 10-track collection of chart-topping songs recorded live on location at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre during Johnson’s special 2012 Hawaiian Islands tour. The performance includes Fuga and Cruz.

Rosabees Hawaiian Restaurant (Sept. 14, North Carolina)

Rosabees’ owner Melissa Gray

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rosabees Hawaiian Restaurant is organizing a Maui Fire Fundraising Lūʻau at its restaurant in the River Arts District in Asheville, NC. Make reservations here or call 828-417-7212.

Restaurant owner Melissa Gray said the proceeds will go to the People’s Fund Of Maui, which plans to give $1,200 a month to each family who has lost a primary residence due to the fire. The fund was started by Oprah Winfrey and Duane Johnson. Winfrey said the idea of establishing a foundation came from Dolly Parton, who helped to establish a similar fund in Gatlinburg when fires destroyed many homes.

Tivoli Village persents a sake’ fundraiser (Sept. 16, Las Vegas)

Tivoli Village hosts Hawaiian-Japanese “Kanpai: A Sake Experience” event to benefit the Maui wildfire victims on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. The event takes place at the Village at 400 S. Rampart Boulevard, near Alta Drive.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During the event, guests will experience Japanese and Hawaiian culture, with more than 50 Japanese sakes, Asian spirited, and beers, along with cuisines and cultural performances. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Hawaii Community Foundation — Maui Strong. For more information, including tickets, click here or call 702-534-0000.

We Are Friends – A Maui Wildfire Benefit Concert (Sept. 23, Kahului)

Henry Kapono is hosting a Maui wildfire benefit concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday at 4 p.m. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. The concert features an all-star lineup of performers including: Jake Shimabukuro, Robert Cazimero, John Cruz, Kimié Miner, Makana, Anuhea, Brother Noland, Kalapana, Amy Hanaiali’i, Sistah Robi, Tavana, Eric Gilliom, Angela Morales of Na Leo, The Rough Riders, Ana Vee, Kala’e Parish and Kealoha. More will be announced.

The “We are Friends” concert is part of the MACC’S Wildfire Benefit Concert Series. To purchase tickets, go to MauiArts.org