As Maui residents prepare to repair, rebuild and retrofit their homes after the Aug. 8 wildfires, FEMA has teamed up with the Home Depot in Kahului to provide free information and tips on how to make homes stronger and safer.

FEMA specialists will be available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help prevent or reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at do-it-yourselfers and general contractor work.

The specialists will be available Monday, Sept. 11, to Saturday, Sept. 16, at The Home Depot, located at 100 Pakaula Street in Kahului.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday.