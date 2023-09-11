Gov. Green appoints Keith Amemiya as Chair of Sports Task Force

PC: https://www.facebook.com/keith.amemiya/

Keith Amemiya has recently been appointed as chair of Governor Green’s Sports Task Force, which is under the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Amemiya was the executive director of the Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association and has served on the Honolulu Police Commission, Hawai‘i Board of Education, and Aloha Stadium Authority Board. He is currently the Senior Vice President of Community Relations at Central Pacific Bank as well as the President of the Downtown Athletic Club of Hawai‘i.

“I look forward to working with Keith as he leads efforts to develop sports strategies that provide opportunities for the state,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “The Governor’s Sports Task Force will assist with identifying areas within the sports segment that will have positive impacts to our communities and economy.”

In response to the Maui wildfires, Amemiya has been spearheading a Luna Strong fundraising campaign to assist the 450 Lahainaluna High School student athletes and 50 coaches displaced by the Lahaina fire. Funds will be used to replace sports equipment and supplies lost by the student athletes whose homes were destroyed in the fires, support the coaches who lost their homes, and cover costs of state tournament travel for Lahainaluna teams that qualify this school year.

