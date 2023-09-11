HIDOE bus service for Lahainaluna High students to Kūlanihākoʻi High to begin on Sept. 14

Kūlanihākoʻi High School classroom. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education will begin free bus service on Thursday, Sept. 14, for Lahainaluna High students to their temporary school site at the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus in Kīhei.

As announced last week, Lahainaluna teachers and staff began reporting to Kūlanihākoʻi High today, Sept. 11 to meet, plan and prepare for the welcoming of students on Sept. 14. Lahainaluna students will remain enrolled at Lahainaluna and do not need to enroll at Kūlanihākoʻi.

Students who want to take advantage of free school bus transportation from West Maui to their designated schools are encouraged to sign up in advance at bit.ly/WestMauiBusApp. Any student who has already submitted a bus application does not need to submit a new application.

Bus service for King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary and Lahaina Intermediate students to their temporary designated schools – Wailuku Elementary or Kamaliʻi Elementary in Kīhei, and Lokelani Intermediate in Kīhei — started on Sept. 7 for students already enrolled in these designated schools.

The latest pick-up and drop-off schedule from centralized West Maui locations — which includes some changes to the Sept. 7 start date schedule — is listed below. Students are encouraged to arrive 10-15 minutes before the scheduled morning departing time to ensure they are checked-in beforehand.

West Maui bus schedules, effective Sept. 14, 2023

The Department will be providing security personnel at pick-up and drop-off locations and will have HIDOE staff on board the bus to support students’ well-being.

Families who need assistance can call the Department’s support hotline at 808-727-6880 or text SUPPORT to 808-736-1427, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.