Curated casting event for American Idol happening Oct. 8 at the Maui Family YMCA

The Maui Family YMCA will host a special curated in-person casting event to meet American Idol producers and sing for the chance at a VIP virtual audition with an executive producer.

The event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maui Family YMCA located at 250 Kanaloa Avenue in Kahului.

American Idol has launched the careers of numerous music icons, including last year’s winner, Hawaiʻi’s own Iam Tongi. Organizers say having this event on Maui provides local aspiring singers with a unique opportunity to potentially showcase their talent on a national stage.

The Maui Family YMCA is collaborating with American Idol to host this casting event. By hosting this event, the YMCA hopes to encourage local talent and provide a platform for aspiring singers to pursue their dreams.

“We are extremely excited to be collaborating with American Idol for this incredible opportunity,” said Mike Morris, CEO, at the Maui Family YMCA. “The Maui wildfires have devastated parts of our island but our people are strong and the power of music brings us together. Hosting an audition where our Maui community has a chance to meet American Idol producers and sing for the chance at a VIP virtual audition with an executive producer, reflects our commitment to providing opportunities and resources for individuals to pursue their passions. We can’t wait to see the incredible talent that Maui has to offer.”

The auditions are open to all individuals born between June 2, 1994 – Feb. 15, 2009. No previous professional experience is required. Participants will have the chance to perform in front of American Idol producers, who will be searching for the next big superstar. Successful candidates from the auditions will move on to the next round in the competition which consists of Virtual Call Backs with the show producers.

To ensure a smooth and efficient process, participants must RSVP to [email protected]. Further details about the audition requirements are available at https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/audition. More information on the registration process can be found on the Maui Family YMCA website at https://www.mauiymca.org/audition.