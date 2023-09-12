MACC presents Chenta Laury’s Adaptive Frameworks and Holly Wong’s Mending Body/Mind, Sept. 12 to Oct. 28, 2023

Photo left: Chenta Laury. Cornus kousa, Microscopy Series, felt 2023. Photograph by Jose Morales. Photo right: Holly Wong. Quilt Suspension 2, silk, cotton, and organza with LED lighting, 2022. Photograph by Wes Magyar

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present two solo exhibitions in Schaefer International Gallery that activate spatial potential through fiber, sculpture, and immersive installations. Chenta Laury: Adaptive Frameworks and Holly Wong: Mending Body / Mending Mind will run concurrently from Sept. 12 to Oct. 28, 2023. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Current Gallery Director Jonathan Clark said, “While the artists’ process of building from concept to realization has unfolded over the course of several years, their exhibitions happen to be timely, coming at a moment when our community is seeking ways to process the magnitude of recent disasters and looking for sources of light. It is our hope that the installations by each of these artists provide a safe space for reflection, emotional connection, and renewal.”















Chenta Laury bridges a multitude of historied traditions through a formal vocabulary of line, shape, color, and texture, rendered in a spectrum of natural fibers from animal and plant sources.

In Adaptive Frameworks, she integrates disparate fiber-based practices to pay homage to the intricate relationships of culture and craft – patchwork quilting of African-American communities of the Southern US that nod to her own family heritage, felting from Scandinavian origins, and tapa-making with nuanced roots throughout Polynesia – layering these explorations with elements of geometric abstraction to voice her distinct perspective.

Her language takes inspiration from the plant and its way of being, looking at patterns of adaptation, migration, and regeneration that serve as metaphors of the human experience and the intertwined connection of identity and place.

Originally from O‘ahu, Chenta Laury is a Maui-based artist and educator versed in fiber and mixed media. She received a BA in studio art and art history from Oberlin College, a Master’s in Education from Harvard University, and a Certificate in Applied Arts from the Fiber Crafts Studio in Chestnut Ridge, NY.











Holly Wong’s installations of fiber and drawn materials straddle fragility and strength, harnessing memory, myth, and trauma to find beauty in brokenness. For her exhibition Mending Body / Mending Mind, she interweaves unconventional approaches with traditional sewing techniques, stitching together scars of the past as an act of resilience, as a reclamation of the female body, and in memory of her mother, a victim of domestic abuse.

Building her assemblages from varied transparencies of fabric and drafting film and transforming them with interventions of illumination and projection, she suggests the permeable veil between the living and the dead, the foggy sensation of processing grief, and the innate light of the spirit, ready to be rekindled.

Born in North Miami Beach, Florida, Holly Wong lives and works in San Francisco, California, where she has resided for over three decades. She pursued her education at the San Francisco Art Institute, receiving an MFA with a concentration in New Genres. She is a Presidential Scholar in the Arts, as well as a recipient of grants from the Puffin Foundation, the George Sugarman Foundation, and the Barbara Deming Memorial Fund.

The two exhibitions have been in development for several years, with former Gallery Director Neida Bangerter coming up with the initial vision for pairing the artists and their complementary bodies of work.

Schaefer International Gallery is open from Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm, and also before select Castle Theater shows. Admission is free.

This exhibition is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center and sponsored in part by County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, and Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program.

Related Public Events:

Workshop: Cultivating Self-Compassion through Art

Sunday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

In this workshop led by Holly Wong, participants will engage in guided visualizations to move through four exercises that channel emotion and healing, using mixed media to combine written and visual components. Fee: $50 per person, includes materials.

Workshop: From Fleece to Felt

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chenta Laury will introduce 2D and 3D techniques in this wet felting workshop, where participants will experience the magical and chaotic process of transforming light, fluffy wool into solid fabric forms. Bring your own lunch. Fee: $75 per person, includes materials. Limited space for workshops! For details and registration contact: [email protected]

Observe & Play Family Day FREE!

Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This popular event welcomes families to visit the gallery, witness demonstrations of fiber art processes, and respond to their experience by making art pieces of their own to take home.