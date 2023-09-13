Councilmember Tom Cook to host South Maui community townhall, Sept. 25

Council member Tom Cook announced today he will be hosting a South Maui community townhall on Sept. 25 at the Kīhei Community Center at 6 p.m.

Cook said the meeting is a collaboration with county departments and other agencies to provide South Maui residents with information regarding fire mitigation efforts, emergency management and impacts to the local economy.

“Our goal for this townhall is to understand the needs and concerns of South Maui residents and discuss how we’ve been moving the needle on issues impacting South Maui,” said Cook, who holds the seat for the South Maui residency area. “It is important to be proactive in identifying solutions and preventing loss resulting from natural disasters.”

Cook said he looks forward to providing an update on the expansion of R-1 recycled water use as it relates to fire prevention.

The Kīhei Community Center is located at 303 East Līpoa Street.

RSVP at bit.ly/southmauitownhall. All residents are welcome to attend the meeting with or without a reservation.