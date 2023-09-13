Disaster Area Restrictions lifted for Lahaina Cannery Mall parcel and business area of Kupuohi and Ulupono streets

As of 10 a.m. on Sept. 13, County of Maui Disaster Area Restrictions have been lifted for Business Zones 5B and 5E, which includes the Lahaina Cannery Mall parcel and the business area of Kupuohi and Ulupono streets.

This includes the Lahaina Safeway grocery store, which is now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zones have been created to facilitate a systematic and organized return into the disaster area while prioritizing public safety and the security of the community.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Smoke and Dust Advisory remains in effect for portions of Maui impacted by fire and surrounding areas with smoke, ash and dust. For air quality information, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/. County of Maui Water Department unsafe water advisory remains in effect. For water advisory, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov.

County officials advise that once a fire has burned through an area, many dangers may remain. It’s important to be aware of the hazards and know what to look for when re-entering.

The public is advises to heed any safety barriers and government personnel within re-opened zones. Click here for a map of lifted zone restrictions and remaining zone restrictions.

Entry into the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area remains prohibited unless authorized by law, due to health and safety risks and to protect against criminal property damage. The Lahaina disaster area, which holds hazardous debris, includes the area delineated by government-placed barriers, according to Mayor Richard Bissen’s Third Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires effective Aug. 15.

For details on re-entry to impacted areas; safety information for returning to your property; drinking water and wastewater; maps and data; fire debris removal; recovery phases; financial and housing assistance; and business support, visit www.mauirecovers.org.