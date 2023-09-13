FEMA is hiring on Maui: Visit a Job Fair Sept. 14-17

September 13, 2023, 1:02 PM HST
FEMA is hiring on Maui. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is seeking writers, liaisons, planners, historic preservation and geospatial information specialists, and digital communications specialists, to name a few. Many FEMA employees began their careers in emergency management, by helping their own communities recover from a disaster.

Four job fairs will be held Sept. 14-17 in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku. Applicants can get advice about writing a resume and ask questions about salary and benefits. Applicants are also asked to bring enough resumes to apply for multiple positions.

The dates and locations of the job fairs are:

These temporary positions on Oʻahu and Maui start as 120-day appointments and may be extended up to one year. Benefits include sick leave, health insurance and up to 11 paid holidays.

To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov, type keywords “local hire” and enter “Hawaii” for the location. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay and benefits.

All applicants must be US citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or General Equivalency Diploma.

