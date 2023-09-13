Sewer service inactive for many standing structures in fire-affected areas of Lahaina

A map is available on the Maui Recovers website that identifies all areas where wastewater service is currently inactive due to fire damage.

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management is reminding residents and businesses that sewer service remains inactive for many areas in Lahaina impacted by the August 2023 fires.

The wildfires damaged significant wastewater system infrastructure, including pump stations that provide sewer service for many neighborhoods, including in areas where standing homes and businesses remain.

As home and business owners with standing properties in the wildfire-impacted areas are eventually allowed access to their sites again, those without functioning sewer service should not flush toilets or allow water down any drains. Although a toilet may appear to continue to flush and water may drain initially, if the service is not active, the property will risk eventual sewage backing up within the home or business.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The County of Maui Wastewater Reclamation Division is working to assess and repair pump stations to restore sewer service to standing residences and businesses, but this work will take time. Updates will continue to be provided to the community as sewer service is restored throughout the impacted areas.

Wastewater systems for neighborhoods outside the wildfire-affected areas remain in normal operation. These areas include above the Lahaina Bypass, within the Lahaina Business Park, Lahaina Gateway Center, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands at Villages of Leiali‘i, Lahaina Civic Center and all areas north of the Lahaina Civic Center.

For more information on the status of wastewater service in the Maui wildfire-impacted areas, visit mauirecovers.org/recovery/utilities#wastewater.