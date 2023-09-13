Young Brothers prioritizing shipping of relief cargo to Maui
Young Brothers has prioritized shipping of relief cargo to the Port of Kahului.
The shipments include:
- Four containers of bottled water and 16 containers of MREs (meal-ready-to-eat) for FEMA
- Transportation for a mobile medical unit and communications trailer for Kaiser, vehicles for HECO and Verizon, and a locally-based portable cell site for AT&T
- Transportation for additional recovery supplies from Aloha Care, Healthy Moms Healthy Babies and Hawaii Telcom
- Gratis shipments for two water generators from Waiea Water
- A container of community donations gathered on Hawai‘i Island as a part of Maui Ola, a benefit concert for Maui
- Donated four containers to the Luna Strong initiative to store equipment and supplies for the athletic and academic programs at Lahainaluna High School
The shipping company also will match up to $125,000 in donations to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank. Nearly $5,000 has already been raised. Donations can be made by clicking here.
“Young Brothers is dedicated to supporting relief efforts,” said Jay Ana, president of Young Brother, in a press release. “We’re partnering with federal, state and county agencies to prioritize shipping critical goods to accelerate Maui’s recovery.”
