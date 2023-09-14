Fall Break Teen Financial Literacy Workshop, Oct. 9-10

MEO Business Development Specialists Jaimie Dukelow (right) and Lianne Peros-Busch discuss purchasing a truck at the Teen Financial Literacy workshop held on July 11 at MEO in Wailuku. A new workshop is scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10 at MEO.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s popular Teen Financial Literacy Workshop, which covers basic money management skills, will be held in-person during Fall Break on Oct. 9 and 10 at MEO in Wailuku.

The two-day program, offered through MEO’s Business Development Center, covers budgeting and savings, basic banking, applying for jobs, credit and its importance and more. The overarching goal of the workshop is to provide youths with the skills, tools and knowledge to make sound financial decisions and a foundation to help them achieve their life goals.

The workshop is offered without cost to attendees and is geared for students from intermediate to high school. The sessions run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day and will be held in-person at MEO, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku.

BDC specialists Lianne Peros-Busch and Jaimie Dukelow will be the instructors for the workshop.

To register for the workshop, go to https://form.jotform.com/211266480815152 or call 808-243-4347 or email [email protected]. The form also can be found on the MEO website, www.meoinc.org, and clicking on Programs & Services, Business Development Center and Financial Literacy.

The Maui County Office of Economic Development is providing funding for the workshop.