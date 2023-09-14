Feed My Sheep helps to fill need during aftermath of Maui wildfires

The nonprofit Feed My Sheep organization has stepped up during the aftermath of Maui’s wildfires to provide food for those experiencing unexpected need. While the organization was already mobilized to serve households at or near the poverty line, the service extended its reach to those displaced by the Maui fires.

The organization offers four weekly distributions in Lahaina, Wailuku, Kahului and Kīhei along with a monthly distribution in Hāna.

The full list of current Feed My Sheep distributions includes the following:

Thursday:

Lahaina: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (line forms after 10 a.m.) at Kahana Gateway, behind Maui Brewing Co., at 4405 Honoapiʻilani Highway (Hwy 30) in Lahaina. Enter at Hoʻohui Road below the gas pumps.

Friday:

Wailuku: 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. (line forms after 10 a.m.) in Happy Valley, in the parking lot of Living Way Church on Market St. at the corner of Mokuhau Rd.

Saturday:

Kahului: 9:30 a.m. to Noon (line forms after 9 a.m.) at 150 S. Puʻunēnē Ave. next to the Kahului Post Office

9:30 a.m. to Noon (line forms after 9 a.m.) at next to the Kahului Post Office Kīhei: 10:30 a.m. to Noon (line forms after 10 a.m.) at Hope Chapel, 300 E. Welakahao Road in the parking lot

Hāna: Distributions are held in Hāna on the last Wednesday of each month, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Line forms after 4 p.m.) on the grounds of Wananalua Congregational Church alongside the community hall on Hāna Highway at the corner of Hauʻoli Rd.

Feed My Sheep is a 501 (c)3, nonprofit organization founded on Maui in 1999 by Joyce Kawakami. The organization has grown from serving a hand full of families from the trunk of Kawakami’s car to assisting more than 10,000 unduplicated individuals in 2020.

In addition to food distribution, the organization gives emotional support by offering a listening ear and prayer; so that those seeking service can experience love and not judgement in their time of need.

Before the fires, the organization distributed 69,000 half-pound meals monthly to low-income families, seniors on fixed incomes and homeless men and women.

Information about Feed My Sheep including mobile food distributions locations and how to volunteer can be found at feedmysheepmaui.com.