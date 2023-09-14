Maui Sports Cards shop organizes fundraiser card drive and auction for Maui wildfire relief

VC: JJ Salmo

The Maui Sports Cards shop in Kahului hosts a card show and auction this Saturday at ʻĪao Middle School cafeteria to raise funds for the The Maui Strong Fund.

Shop owner, Walter Dudinow said he and his wife had to evacuate from Kīhei during the Aug. 8 wildfires, and realized the destruction in Lahaina and Kula after waking up the following morning and watching the news. “I felt the need that I had to do something,” said Walter.

The couple decided to organize the card drive and auction to help raise money. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, with the live auction portion running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. via eBay Live or The Card Shop Live app.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We asked for card donations from all over the mainland and Hawaiʻi from the hobby community,” said Walter. The store created mystery packs from card donations received as well as single collectible cards and signed memorabilia from various sports. There will also be gaming collectibles and card packs available at the event.

Because of the amount of product received, the shop will be doing additional live streams. The business is still accepting card donations toward the fundraising effort.