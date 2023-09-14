WIC waivers provide more flexibility for Maui families

Families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) impacted by the Maui wildfires will now have an easier time finding infant formula and food substitutions.

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service approved requests from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health and granted waivers for flexibility to increase access to WIC-approved infant formulas and foods. The waivers allow infant formula substitutions, food substitutions, and authorizing new WIC stores.

Below are substitutions if the infant formula on your benefit list is out of stock at a store (effective until Oct. 27, 2023).

If your benefit list says “Similac Advance – Powder, 12.4 ounces”:

If your benefit list says “Similac Advance – Ready to Use 32 ounces”:

If your benefit list says “Similac Sensitive – Powder”:

If your benefit list says “Similac Sensitive – Ready to Use 32 ounces”:

If your benefit list says “Similac Total Comfort – Powder, 12 ounces”:

Benefits for the following foods now offer substitutions (effective until Oct. 27, 2023):

Eggs – Participants can substitute two 6-count packages and 18-count packages of eggs when 12-count packages are unavailable. Participants can substitute hard-boiled eggs for fresh eggs.

Tofu – Participants can substitute up to 20-ounce containers of tofu when the prescribed size of tofu (i.e., 16 ounces) is unavailable.

Whole Wheat/Whole Grain Bread – Participants can substitute authorized whole wheat/whole grain bread in package sizes up to 24 ounces when 16-ounce packages are unavailable.

Juice – Participants can substitute juice packs for the 48-ounce containers of juice when the prescribed size is unavailable. WIC-eligible juice in other forms (e.g., frozen) that provide the maximum monthly allowance should be the first alternative to the 48-ounce container.

New WIC-Authorized Stores on Maui

FNS approved the DOH request for flexibility with the requirement for on-site visits before a vendor’s initial authorization in WIC. The addition of new WIC-authorized stores is meant to alleviate the problems created by the loss of stores in West Maui. As of September 5, the following stores now accept WIC:

Target – 100 Hoʻokele St., Kahului

Longs Drugs – 55 Kiopaʻa St., Pukalani

Longs Drugs – 1215 S. Kīhei Rd., Ste. B, Kīhei

Longs Drugs – 70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului

Longs Drugs – 135 Kehalani Village Dr., Wailuku

WIC Waives Document Requirement for New Maui Participants

WIC waives the requirement for documents for those who are impacted by disasters. Physical presence can also be waived so that enrollments can be performed over the phone if an in-person appointment is not possible.

You may qualify if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or postpartum or have children under 5 years old. Hawaiʻi WIC does not require proof of immigration status to determine eligibility.

To apply for WIC, visit the Maui WIC clinic at 781 Kolu St., Ste. A-1, Wailuku, or call 808-984-8225 (best time to call is 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.). You can fill out a pre-application online at hiwic.org/apply and WIC staff will contact you to set up an appointment.