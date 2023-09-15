Free Double Starry Night Cinema weekend Sept. 15-16 at the MACC

Starry Night Cinema admission is free and gates open at 5:30 p.m. (PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

The Maui Arts and Cultural Center presents two additional free nights under the stars in the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion with two Starry Night Cinema screenings on Sept. 15 and 16.

Showing Friday night will be Trolls World Tour and on Saturday, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the films start at 7 p.m. Admission is free with no advance registration required.

Starry Night Cinema is presented by Maui Arts and Cultural Center with the support from the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development. Film attendees should bring a low-back beach chair and/or a blanket and spread out on the A&B Amphitheater lawn for the film screening.

Attendees can arrive early and enjoy live pre-show musical entertainment plus a free keiki art activity. Food and beverages from local vendors including Taste of 808, The Magic Oven, Maui Kettle Corn, and Dippin’ Dots will be available.

If the weather is inclement, the films will still be shown in Castle Theater; seating is first come/first seated. No coolers or outside food/beverages including bottled water allowed.

Trolls World Tour

Poppy and Branch discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb, aided by her father King Thrash, wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends, embark on a daring mission, visiting all the other lands to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.

The film is rated PG and has a running time of 1 hour 31 minutes. Click here for the trailer.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar and great music living in their new home.

The two become fast friends as Lyle enjoys helping the Primm family with everyday chores and playing with the neighborhood kids, but one evil neighbor Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, do not like crocodiles and insists Lyle belongs in a zoo. Lyle tries to prove that he is not as bad as others might first think and with the Primms, band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places.

The film is rated PG and has a running time of 1 hour 46 minutes. Click here for the trailer.